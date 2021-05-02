Tollywood biggies postponed theatrical releases amid the surge of Covid-19 cases

Tuck Jagadish

Nani's Tuck Jagadish movie also postponed its release. Being an action family drama, the film has an ensemble cast of JagapathiBabu, Nasser, Rohini, Naresh, Rao Ramesh, Praveen and Devadarshini in the prominent roles. Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh will be the female leads of this movie. This Shiva Nirvana directorial would have been released on 23rd April, 2021. The makers said that the new release date will be announced after the Covid-19 second wave comes in control.

Love Story

SekharKammula's Love Story also got postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This middle-class love story has Naga Chaitanya and natural beauty Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. The makers made an official announcement on postponing the release date from 16th April, 2021 through social media.

Virataparvam

This movie also has natural beauty Sai Pallavi as the lead actress beside Tollywood's Ballaladeva Rana Daguubati. Being a love tale related to the Comrade movement, Rana Daggubati will essay the role of Comrade Ravanna in this film. Sai Pallavi will get impressed with his motivational quotations and poems and starts admiring him. This movie also has Priyamani and Nivetha Pethuraj in prominent roles. The movie was supposed to get released on 30th April, 2021.

Acharya

Chiranjeevi is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming movie "Acharya". Originally the movie was all set to hit the screens on 13th May, but the makers have postponed the release date of the movie amid the rapid spread of Covid-19 cases. This movie is directed by Koratala Siva and has Ram Charan Tej also in an important role named Siddha.

Narappa

Even Venkatesh's "Narappa" which is the remake of Kollywood's blockbuster "Asuran" starring Dhanush would have been released in the theatres on 14th May, 2021 but following the footsteps of other movies, the release date of this social drama is pushed ahead. This Srikantha Addala movie has Priyamani as the lead actress and Kollywood actor Karthik Ratnam will be seen as their son. Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma and Sampath Raj are roped into play the prominent characters.