Tollywood celebrities express grief for Odisha train accident
Highlights
An unfortunate train accident took place in Balasore, Odisha, as three trains collided with each other. The crash involved the Shalimar Central Coromandel Express, a goods train, and Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express. This tragic accident resulted in the death of over 260 individuals, and more than 900 got injured. This is the most horrendous incident that has taken place in the country in recent times.
The Ministry of Railways declared an ex-gratia of 10 lakhs in case of death, 2 lakhs towards grievous, and 50000 for minor injuries. Tollywood celebrities expressed their grief regarding this miserable incident on their Twitter handles.
