Tollywood celebrities express grief for Odisha train accident

An unfortunate train accident took place in Balasore, Odisha, as three trains collided with each other. The crash involved the Shalimar Central Coromandel Express, a goods train, and Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express. This tragic accident resulted in the death of over 260 individuals, and more than 900 got injured. This is the most horrendous incident that has taken place in the country in recent times.



The Ministry of Railways declared an ex-gratia of 10 lakhs in case of death, 2 lakhs towards grievous, and 50000 for minor injuries. Tollywood celebrities expressed their grief regarding this miserable incident on their Twitter handles.

Utterly shocked at the tragic Coromandel express accident in Orissa and the huge loss of lives! My heart goes out to the bereaved families.

I understand there is an urgent demand for blood units to save lives. Appeal to all our fans and good samaritans in the nearby areas to… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 3, 2023





Extremely saddened by the news of the train collision in Odisha. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Praying for a speedy recovery for all those injured. Reminds us of the urgent need to prioritize safety in our railway systems. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) June 3, 2023





Heartfelt condolences to the families and their loved ones affected by the tragic train accident. My thoughts are with each and every person affected by this devastating incident. May strength and support surround them during this difficult time. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) June 3, 2023





Sending my deepest condolences to the families & loved ones affected by the tragic Train Accident in Balasore. My heart goes out to all those impacted during this difficult time. 🙏 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) June 3, 2023





Shocked & heart broken by the tragic train accident in Odisha. My condolences to the families who have suffered the loss of their loved ones. Sending heartfelt prayers for the recovery of those who were injured. — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) June 3, 2023





Heartbreaking to hear about the news of the train accident in Odisha..

My deepest condolences to the families of the departed.

My prayers for the people who are injured… — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) June 3, 2023





Deeply saddened and shocked by the train accident in Orissa.

Condolences to the families of the victims.

May everyone affected find strength and peace in this hour of grief. — Kalyanram Nandamuri (@NANDAMURIKALYAN) June 3, 2023





So many lives lost. So many injured 💔

Shocked and heartbroken to hear the news of the tragic accident. — Nani (@NameisNani) June 3, 2023





My heart aches for the victims and their families affected by the tragic train accident in Coromandel. My thoughts and prayers are with each and every person impacted by this horrific event. May they find strength, comfort, and support during this difficult time.



Om Shanti 🙏… — Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) June 3, 2023





Heart goes out to all the People who have been affected and their families in this Tragic Train Crash...

Trains r meant to be SAFE... Not cause Death... this should never ever happen again... @RailMinIndia are Responsible for this. pic.twitter.com/Y5mjtp14cz — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) June 3, 2023





Shocked to see the visuals of #BalasoreTrainAccident, my deepest condolences go out to the families & loved ones who are grieving. I hold each and every person affected by this devastating incident in my thoughts and prayers.

Strength and healing during this difficult time. — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) June 3, 2023





Very much deeply saddened by the tragic train accident in Odisha 😔😔

My heart goes out for all the victims & their families💔 May their souls rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/zY0Pr7whhK — Anushka Shetty (@MsAnushkaShetty) June 3, 2023





Can't digest waking up to this Terrible & Unfortunate Tragedy.

My Deepest Condolences for the affected families & prayers for the injured.

May the strength and spirit be with them all to cope.#BalasoreTrainAccident — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) June 3, 2023





My deepest sympathies go out to the families and loved ones impacted by the tragic train accident. My prayers are with each and every person affected by this devastating incident. May they find strength and support to navigate through this difficult time. #OdishaTrainAccident — Manoj Manchu🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) June 3, 2023





I'm deeply saddened to hear about the tragic train accident in Coromandel yesterday. My heart goes out to all those who lost their lives and their families. Let us stand together in this time of grief and offer our sincere condolences to the affected families.

Om Shanti 🙏… — Sree Vishnu (@sreevishnuoffl) June 3, 2023





Heartbreaking visuals of the train tragedy. Heart goes out to the deceased . Praying for strength for their families to deal with this terrible tragedy. My condolences and prayers #TrainAccident — Naveen Polishetty (@NaveenPolishety) June 3, 2023



