Tollywood: Sarkaru Vaari Paata is one of the exciting films that will hit the floors soon. Mahesh Babu is teaming up with director Parasuram for this interesting film. Keerthy Suresh plays the leading lady of the film. The makers are planning to film majority of the portions in the USA.

The latest reports reveal us that director Parasuram and his team members already left to the USA for scouting the locations. The team wants to check if they can shoot the film in specific locations, with proper social distancing measures. The film was launched long back but the makers are waiting to begin the shoot.



Thaman is the music director of the movie. The film is a joint production of Anil Sunkara and Mythri Movie Makers. Very soon, the director returns Hyderabad and we will get an update on the film.

