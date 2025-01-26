Tollywood extends heartfelt wishes to NBK on receiving Padma Bhushan

Actor, politician, and philanthropist Nandamuri Balakrishna has been conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award, for his outstanding contributions to society spanning over five decades. Balakrishna, fondly known as Balayya, has been recognized for his significant impact in the fields of cinema and politics.

The announcement has sparked widespread celebration, with millions of fans and notable figures from the Telugu film industry congratulating Balayya on his remarkable achievement. Prominent Tollywood celebrities including Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, NTR, Ravi Teja, and Kalyan Ram, along with acclaimed directors like Bobby Kolli, Anil Ravipudi, Gopichand Malineni, and Maruthi, joined producers such as Dil Raju, Naga Vamsi, and DVV Danayya in extending their heartfelt wishes.

Balakrishna's illustrious film career began as a child artist in the 1974 movie Thathamma Kala. Over the years, he has acted in more than 100 films, becoming a celebrated icon in the Telugu film industry. In addition to his cinematic success, Balakrishna entered active politics in 2014, representing the Hindupur Assembly Constituency in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, where he has continued to serve his community.

The Padma Bhushan recognition is a testament to Balakrishna’s enduring influence and selfless service through both his cinematic career and political journey, touching lives and inspiring many along the way.