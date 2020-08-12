Tollywood: From the last few months, it is being heard that KGF director Prashanth Neel will make his next film with Jr. NTR. Mythri Movie Makers will bankroll this project. Though the makers didn't make any official announcement, the hinted that the news as true through various social media posts. We now hear that the project may not go on the floors very soon and Prashanth Neel has to wait for some time to launch it.

NTR is currently busy with the shoot of RRR. It will be done only in mid-2021. Soon after wrapping up this film, NTR will join the sets of his next film with Trivikram. This movie will be done by the end of the next year. That means that the project with Prashanth Neel will go on the floors only in 2022.

Neel is not interested in doing any other project in the meantime. After the release of KGF 2, he will be working only on the script of NTR's film. This project will have a pan-Indian release.