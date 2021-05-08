Tollywood: Sunil in plans to remake Yogi Babu's film?

Tollywood: Comedian turned Hero Sunil who scored back-to-back disasters at the box office recently started doing comedian roles again. Sunil has always been interested in remake stories.

Now, the actor has two projects in his pipeline and is now in plans to remake of Tamil film. According to the latest reports, Sunil who recently watched Yogi Babu starrer 'Mandela' movie loved the script and has decided to remake the movie in Telugu. The movie got released on Netflix on April 29th and has been receiving a decent response from the audience.



Now, Sunil is in plans for the Telugu remake of the film and Anil Sunkara has acquired the remake rights of the movie and is much likely to rope in Sunil to play the lead role. The makers are planning to wrap up the shooting in a month and are likely to release the film on OTT platforms.

