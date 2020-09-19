Tollywood: Anil Ravipudi's successful film F2 will have a sequel soon. Titled F3, the director already completed the script work. Venkatesh and Varun Tej will play the lead roles in the film. Initially, everyone thought that the film might not hit the floors anytime soon. But, we hear that the film's pre-production work already kick-started.

This will be Anil Ravipudi's next film and producer Dil Raju already rented an office for carrying out the activities of the film. Venkatesh who will have to wrap up Narappa will join the sets of F3 once he is free from Narappa shoot. Varun Teja is also going to begin the shoot for his boxing drama. By the time the shoot gets wrapped up, the pre-production of F3 will get wrapped up.



The official announcement of the film will come out soon.

