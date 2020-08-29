Tollywood: Superstar Mahesh Babu's milestone film Maharshi became a big hit at the box-office. Vamshi Paidipally directed the film. Everyone thought that the director and actor duo will team up right after the film Sarileru Neekevvaru but it did not happen.

Now, the latest reports in the film Nagar reveal us that Vamshi Paidipally lost hope on working with Mahesh again. Although Mahesh picked Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Vamshi pinned hopes that he can work with the actor soon.

But, Rajamouli is planning a film with Mahesh Babu soon. At the same time, directors Anil Ravipudi and Trivikram are also in talks with the actor. Mahesh has ignored Vamshi completely and is looking at teaming up with these directors again. Given this situation, there is no hope left for Vamshi from Mahesh.