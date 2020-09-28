Rashmika Mandanna is one of the star heroines in Telugu film industry. The actress scored a big hit with the movie Sarileru Neekevvaru this year. She is now looking forward to her next biggie Pushpa, with Stylish Star Allu Arjun. is one of the star heroines in Telugu film industry. The actress scored a big hit with the movie Sarileru Neekevvaru this year. She is now looking forward to her next biggie Pushpa, with Stylish Star Allu Arjun.

Interestingly, Rashmika has two Mega projects on hand. She is romancing Allu Arjun in Pushpa, and at the same time, she is going to be seen in Acharya, opposite Ram Charan. Acharya is also going to be another interesting film. These two movies can bring her more projects. Since both the films are with Mega heroes, we can see Rashmika impressing Mega fans.

Rashmika is also in talks for Sai Dharam Tej's next film. We have to see if she can allocate dates for the film.