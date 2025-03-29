Tollywood stars sail in style to celebrate Navdeep’s ‘NS4’ trips launch

Tollywood celebrities Manchu Lakshmi, Pragya Jaiswal, and Seerat Kapoor recently set sail on a luxury cruise from Mumbai to celebrate their close friend, actor Navdeep’s latest entrepreneurial venture—NS4 Trips, a premium travel company. The evening was filled with glitz, glamour, and excitement as they cheered for Navdeep’s new business endeavor.

Sharing her enthusiasm, Pragya Jaiswal took to social media to wish him success, posting, “Best wishes, Navdeep, on your newest venture with NS4!” The celebration was a perfect mix of fun and business, with the picturesque ocean views adding to the charm of the evening.

The stars turned heads with their stylish looks—Pragya dazzled in a red gown, Manchu Lakshmi stunned in an elegant blue dress, and Seerat Kapoor kept it effortlessly chic in a white top and blue pants. Meanwhile, Navdeep sported a relaxed yet fashionable look in a blue shirt and green shorts.

With NS4 Trips kicking off in grand style and Tollywood’s finest backing him, Navdeep’s new venture is off to a spectacular start, marking a fresh chapter filled with endless possibilities!