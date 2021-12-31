Tollywood's Young Actor Vishwak Sen Is Tested Positive For Covid-19

The second wave of Covid-19 has made many of the Tollywood and Bollywood actors get test positive for Covid-19. Right from Arjun Kapoor to Ram Charan Teja and Allu Arjun to SP Balasunrahmanyam, most of the top actors got in contact with this virus and suffered a lot. Now, once again the same thing is getting repeated. Already Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and a few others tested positive even after getting a double dosage of vaccine. Coming to Tollywood, Vishwak Sen also tested positive and dropped an official note on his Twitter page…

This post reads, "Hi all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have isolated myself and following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctor. It's unfortunate that even after being vaccinated this strain is spreading like wildfire. Please mask up and stay safe. Thank you for all your love and support – Vishwak Sen".

Speaking about Vishwak Sen's work front, he is now busy with a handful of movies. This year, he was seen in the Paagal movie and coming to the next year, his calendar is tight! Along with Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam, he will also be part of Gaami, October 31 Ladies Night and Ori Devuda movies.

Thus, we all need to be careful in New Year parties. As the Omicron variant is spreading rapidly following Covid-19 precautions is necessary!

Happy New Year…