Torch-bearer of chick flicks

Talented actress Anushka is making a comeback of sorts with her upcoming film 'Nishabdam' to revive the fading fortunes of women-oriented movies in T-town. The shooting of the film was wrapped up and it is currently in the post production stage.Talented actress Anushka is making a comeback of sorts with her upcoming film 'Nishabdam' to revive the fading fortunes of women-oriented movies in T-town. The shooting of the film was wrapped up and it is currently in the post production stage.

'Nishabdham' is scheduled to hit the marquee on January 31, confirmed its producer.

The multilingual film is directed by Hemant Madhukar and bankrolled by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwa Prasad under their respective banners Kona Film Corporation and People Media Factory.

Michael Madsen of 'Kill Bill' and 'Reservoir Dogs' fame plays a pivotal role in the film. The others playing supporting roles in the film include Anjali, Subbaraju, Shalini Pandey and Srinivas Avasarala. Touted to be a crossover movie and a silent film and it will be a unique attempt by the filmmaker. The team had shot the film in various locations in the US as the story is set there.

The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and English languages. It may be noted here that Anushka's last release in an author-backed role was 'Bhaagmathie' and she took more than two years to return with a bang.