Trailer of Mission 007 Unveiled in Hyderabad

The trailer of the action entertainer Mission 007 was launched on Friday at Prasad Labs, Hyderabad. Directed by J. Mohan Kanth and produced by Mahankali Nag Mahesh, the film stars Bharat Choudhary and Priyanka Nandi in the lead roles.

Speaking at the event, director J. Mohan Kanth thanked the attendees and reflected on the filmmaking journey. He highlighted the support extended by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, which provided subsidies for shooting in the state. He also acknowledged the guidance of RV and producer Sath Khan. Mohan Kanth praised actress Priyanka for her exceptional dialogue delivery, completing scenes in a single take, and commended Bollywood actor Imran Khan for joining the project. The director expressed gratitude to music director Subhash and credited the cast and crew for their hard work.

Producer Mahankali Nag Mahesh shared his excitement about the film and spoke about how the budget exceeded their expectations but emphasized their confidence in the film’s potential. He expressed appreciation for the Madhya Pradesh government’s support and thanked the guests for their encouragement.

Actor Bharat Choudhary recalled his initial hesitation about the army backdrop of the story but said he was inspired by the director’s vision. He applauded the high production value and acknowledged the efforts of co-stars Priyanka and Vamsikrishna.

Actress Priyanka expressed her delight in being part of a film that blends patriotism with commercial elements. She thanked the director and producer for the opportunity and extended gratitude to everyone who attended the event.

The film’s technical team includes cinematographer Kiran, editor Mahendra, fight choreographer Jeevan Kumar, and PRO B. Veerababu. Written and directed by J. Mohan Kanth, Mission 007 promises to deliver an engaging cinematic experience.