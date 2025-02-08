‘Tribanadhari Barbarik’ creates buzz with fist single ‘Neevalle Neevalle’

The much-anticipated film Tribanadhari Barbarik has already captured the attention of audiences, thanks to its captivating teaser and growing buzz. Directed by Mohan Srivatsa and produced by Vijaypal Reddy Adidhala under the Vanara Celluloid banner, this film is presented by acclaimed director Maruthi. Featuring a star-studded cast including Sathyaraj, Satyam Rajesh, Vasishta N Simha, Sanchi Rai, Udaya Bhanu, and Kranthi Kiran, the film promises a powerful cinematic experience.

The first musical offering from the film, the lyrical video of Neevalle Neevalle, has already won hearts. The track, composed by the Infusion Band, is a serene, soul-soothing piece enhanced by enchanting flute sounds. Sid Sriram’s evocative vocals elevate the song to new heights, making it an instant hit. With heartfelt lyrics penned by Raghuram, the song beautifully expresses the deep affection between Vasishta (Vasishta N Simha) and Sanchi Rai’s character.

The film’s cinematography by Kushendar Ramesh Reddy and editing by Marthand K Venkatesh further add to the cinematic brilliance. Currently in the final stages of post-production, Tribanadhari Barbarik is set for release soon, with an official date to be announced shortly.