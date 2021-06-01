Trisha or Shruti Haasan for Balakrishna

Nandamuri Balakrishna's immediate film after Akhanda, is in Gopichand Malineni's direction. Balakrishna will be essaying the role of a powerful police officer in the film. The actor is extremely happy to team up with Boyapati for the current project. However, one thing is constantly worrying all his films in recent times.

For Akhanda, it has become a big task for the makers to pick a heroine and the same is now being repeated for the current project. As per the buzz, Trisha and Shruti Haasan are in consideration for Gopichand's next film and there is no clarity on the same yet.



If the reports are true, Shruti Haasan might not do the film as she is occupied with a couple of films in Tamil. On the other side, Trisha is looking at making a comeback to Telugu cinema and we aren't sure which film she picks up!

