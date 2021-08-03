Trivikram trying to add spice to Pavan Kalyan-Rana multistarrer?

The makers of the Telugu remake of "Ayyappanum Koshiyum" are adding are adding spice to the film which is going to be one of the driving forces of the film.

Nitya Menen will be seen as Pawan wife in this flashback portion and it will form the core plot. Initially, Sai Pallavi was supposed to essay Pawan's wife role in the film but she opted out for technical reason. The makers then roped in Nithya Menen for the role.



Now, the latest buzz is Trivikram who is penning the screenplay for the Pawan Kalyan and Rana starrer is working on the flashback episodes which were not seen in original version.

The news is circulating in film circles and if it is true, it will be the biggest change when compared to the original.