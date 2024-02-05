‘True Lover’ to debut in theatres on Feb 10

Manikandan’s Lover is releasing in Tamil this Valentine’s week. The film’s Telugu version “True Lover” is all set to release in Telugu with star director Maruthi and successful producer SKN as presenters.

Directed by debutant filmmaker Prabhu Ram Vyas, the upcoming film also stars Gouri Priya Reddy and Kanna Ravi in prominent roles. The film’s teaser impressed everyone.This complicated love story has locked in a solid release date.

The film will be releasing worldwide on February 10th. This Valentine’s week, “True Lover” will be waiting for you in theaters.

The film is produced by Nazerath Pasilian, Magesh Raj Pasilian and Yuvaraj Ganesan under the banners Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment