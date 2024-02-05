Live
- Realme Valentine's Day Sale: Exciting Deals on Narzo Series
- Police serves notice to Atishi on AAP’s claims
- Vidudala Rajini seems to be facing tough situation in Guntur West
- Being compelled to join BJP, but won't: Kejriwal
- Raj artisans’ craft finds place at UAE’s first Hindu temple
- Yogi govt tables its largest budget at Rs 7.36 lakh cr
- Higher cash seizures recorded by I-T in Assembly polls: CBDT
- ‘True Lover’ to debut in theatres on Feb 10
- IIT-Bombay Racing tops overall at 'Formula Bharat 2024'
- PM Modi to unveil projects worth Rs 1,330 cr in Goa
Just In
‘True Lover’ to debut in theatres on Feb 10
Highlights
Manikandan’s Lover is releasing in Tamil this Valentine’s week. The film’s Telugu version “True Lover” is all set to release in Telugu with star director Maruthi and successful producer SKN as presenters.
Manikandan’s Lover is releasing in Tamil this Valentine’s week. The film’s Telugu version “True Lover” is all set to release in Telugu with star director Maruthi and successful producer SKN as presenters.
Directed by debutant filmmaker Prabhu Ram Vyas, the upcoming film also stars Gouri Priya Reddy and Kanna Ravi in prominent roles. The film’s teaser impressed everyone.This complicated love story has locked in a solid release date.
The film will be releasing worldwide on February 10th. This Valentine’s week, “True Lover” will be waiting for you in theaters.
The film is produced by Nazerath Pasilian, Magesh Raj Pasilian and Yuvaraj Ganesan under the banners Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS