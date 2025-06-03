TSR Movie Makers Production No. 3 wraps shoot

The upcoming film under TSR Movie Makers, tentatively titled Production No. 3, has officially wrapped up its shooting. Directed by Adinarayana Pinisetti and produced by Tirupati Srinivasarao, the film is poised to deliver a touching story rooted in themes of love, sacrifice, and strong family values.

Featuring Harikrishna in the lead role alongside actress Bhavyasri, the film aims to strike an emotional chord with audiences. With cinematography by Prabhakar Reddy and music by Gautam Raviram, the film is said to blend visual beauty with an evocative musical score. Dialogues penned by Vijay Kandukuri further elevate the emotional quotient of the narrative.

Sharing his thoughts on the shoot’s completion, producer Tirupati Srinivasarao stated, “Our team has put in tremendous effort. We’re confident this film will resonate with the hearts of the audience.” Director Adinarayana Pinisetti added, “We are committed to telling a meaningful and heartfelt story that audiences can connect with.”

Centered around family bonds and emotional storytelling, Production No. 3 is expected to offer a memorable cinematic experience. The team is gearing up to announce the film’s official title and release date soon. Expectations are high, and the makers are hopeful that the film will receive a warm welcome from Telugu moviegoers.