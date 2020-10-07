Tuck Jagadish: Tollywood Actor Nani Joins The Sets And Kick-Starts The Shooting

Tollywood versatile actor Nani's upcoming movie is 'Tuck Jagadish'. Being known for his sartorial picks, he always chooses interesting subjects and puts forward an intriguing drama for all his fans. Even his next movie 'Tuck Jagadish' is also creating a buzz with its poster. Off late, Nani joined the sets of this flick and begun the shoot post lockdown.

Nani took to his Instagram and dropped a pic from the sets and announces that the filming of 'Tuck Jagadish' has begun from today…

In this post, Nani's half image is shown with a neatly tucked shirt. He wore a checkered green shirt and teamed it with a denim pant. He also wrote, "Jagadish joins



Tuck begins

#TuckJagadish".

This movie has Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh as lead ladies and Shiva Nirvana as the director. This S S Thaman musical flick will be produced by Sahu Garapat and Harish Peddi under Shine Screens banner. Even Jagapathi Babu has roped into essay an important role in this movie.

On the occasion of Nani's birthday on 24th February, the makers of his 26th movie have released a new poster. Titled as 'Tuck Jagadish' this movie is capturing the pulse of the audience with its name itself.

Well, let us look into the tweet…

This tweet has Nani's birthday wishes poster along with defining Nani with the word 'Perfection'.

