Uday Shankar's Kshana Kshanam gets release date

Tollywood: Kshana Kshanam starring Sri Devi, Venkatesh has become a cult film among young audiences. Ram Gopal Varma's dark comedy classic tried to narrate the story of greed in a different style in early 90's. Box office hasn't been kind to them but the movie is now termed as a classic.

Young actor Uday Shankar, who made a highly impressive debut with Aatagadhara Siva in Chandra Siddhartha's direction, is ready to come up with a dark comedy of same title.

He followed up his impressive debut with a love story like Mismatch and critics praised his performance as he could own the scene even opposite a highly talented actress like Aishwarya Rajesh. Now, with Kshna Kshnam he is looking to prove his mettle as an actor in comedy genre as well.

Karthik Medikonda has written and directed the film. Movie team has finalised the release date as 26th February. Roshan Salur, Son of music director Koti, composed music for the film. Jia Sharma acted besides Uday Shankar as lady lead. The movie team is pleased with the reaction the teasers and trailers have garnered. Trade is expecting the movie to put up good numbers in the first weekend. Check your local listings for the theatres.