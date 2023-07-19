Uday Shankar's New Film Poster Generated Lot of Buzz

Young actor Uday Shankar has recently commenced shooting for his latest film under the direction of Manmohan. The much-anticipated movie is produced by Atluri Narayana Rao and presented by Dr. Saujanya R. Atluri, under the prestigious banner of Sriram Movies.

The film's opening ceremony witnessed the presence of several eminent actors, including Madhunandan, Venkatesh Kakamanu, and Shashi, all of whom are set to play pivotal roles in the project. Adding to the excitement, the talented Megha Akash has been chosen as the female lead, promising an engaging on-screen chemistry.

This eagerly awaited film marks Uday Shankar's fifth outing as the lead actor and his second collaboration with the esteemed Sriram Movies banner. The movie's latest poster release has already generated significant buzz in the film circles, fueling anticipation among fans and the industry alike.

Currently, the regular shooting of the film is in full swing, with the entire cast and crew actively participating in the production process. Movie enthusiasts are eagerly looking forward to witnessing the magic unfold on the big screen, making this project one of the most awaited and talked-about ventures in the entertainment world.