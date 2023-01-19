Unique greeting from Team Bholaa Shankar to Chiranjeevi!

Chiranjeevi, also known as the Megastar, is currently celebrating the success of his recent release, Waltair Veerayya. The film is predicted to be the highest grossing in Chiranjeevi's career. After this success, he has resumed filming for Bholaa Shankar, a remake of Ajith's Vedalam.

The team of Bholaa Shankar greeted Chiranjeevi with a unique and memorable welcome on set. The theme of the welcome was "Bholaa Shankar welcomes Waltair Veerayya" and featured a large banner of Chiranjeevi in his Bholaa Shankar character, as well as a cake with images of Chiranjeevi in both his Bholaa Shankar and Waltair Veerayya characters.

Actress Keerthy Suresh, who plays Chiranjeevi's sister in the film, as well as the director Meher Ramesh, producer Anil Sunkara, and other cast and crew members, greeted Chiranjeevi with flower bouquets and congratulated him on the success of Waltair Veerayya.

