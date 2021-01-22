Upasana Konidela Opens Up On How Ram Charan Tej Turned Victorious On Covid-19

It is all known that Mega hero Ram Charan Tej was tested positive for Covid-19. Well, Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela spoke to media and opened up about Ram Charan's battle with this pandemic. She is always active on social media and kept updating her fans about Ram Charan's health.

Speaking on their ordeal, Upasana said, "The first course of action was to protect my staff because they also went home to their families. The second decision I had to make was if I should be in close proximity to him and put myself under quarantine so that we could both deal with it together or if he should self-isolate. But the doctor cautioned me that I shouldn't expose myself to the virus because everyone reacts differently to it. So, I took utmost precaution at home. All of us were under quarantine and followed strict protocols. But I feel really bad for Covid patients because you are jailed even in your own house since there are others living there too."

Further, she added, "The first two days were chaotic because we didn't know what to do. Though we had all the information, and advice from the best doctors, it was a bit overwhelming to put it into action. But soon we realised that it was going to be a journey of compassion, acceptance, and understanding each other with respect. It strengthened our relationship also that of us and our staff".

"He understands that getting infected with Covid is not to be taken lightly but at the same time the patient should not be treated as a victim; you don't treat those with a cold and cough as a victim. They say that you have to rest after recovering from the infection, but he had an action sequence coming up. For him, his nutrition and rest were important at the time."

She concluded, "Covid has taken over most of our lives and I have seen my own family dealing with it. I've seen people from different economic strata, different age groups, different body types, deal with the infection. And I felt it is really important to give people the right information because there's a difference between experts and enthusiasts."

Through this post, Ram Charan Tej informed all his fans and media that he is tested positive for Covid-19. He wrote, "Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested.



More updates on my recovery soon."

Even Varun Tej was also tested positive for Covid-19… Both Mega heroes recovered soon and followed home quarantine method as they had only mild symptoms.