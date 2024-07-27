Using KCR’s famous line in song is like a fanboy moment: Mani Sharma on ‘Double Ismart’song controversy

The song "Maar Muntha" from the upcoming film "Double Ismart" has sparked controversy due to its use of a popular phrase by former Telangana Chief Minister KCR. The line "EmCheddamantaav," famously used by KCR, was incorporated into the song by music composer Mani Sharma. This decision has led to a backlash from some BRS supporters, resulting in a case against director PuriJagan, composer Mani Sharma, and hero Ram Pothineni.





Addressing the controversy, Mani Sharma clarified the intent behind using the phrase. "First of all, everyone happens to be that fanboy of Ex-Chief Minister KCR. That’s the reason I’ve decided to incorporate his famous line ‘EmCheddamantaav’ into the song. Moreover, this is not an item number; it is a pure romantic song shot on the hero-heroine of the film," said Sharma.



The senior composer emphasized that the inclusion of KCR’s line was meant as a tribute, not an insult. "KCR is known for telling many serious matters in a colloquial way. That’s the reason we thought of remembering him in the song. If anyone got hurt, please enjoy the song but don’t negatively take this experiment."

Lyric writer KasarlaSyam and singer Rahul Sipligunj echoed Sharma's sentiments, asserting that the song was intended as a tribute to KCR. They highlighted that KCR’s speeches often include entertaining lines, and the use of his phrase in the song should be viewed in the same light.

Despite the controversy, the creators of "Double Ismart" maintain that their use of KCR’s line was respectful and meant to honor his colloquial style. As the film's release date approaches, it remains to be seen how audiences will respond to this contentious but well-intentioned homage.