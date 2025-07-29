‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ wraps intense climax

‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’, starring Power Star Pawan Kalyan and directed by Harish Shankar, is one of the most anticipated projects with a lot of hype surrounding it. The shoot has been progressing at a brisk pace despite Pawan Kalyan being busy with his responsibilities as the Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, attending cabinet meetings, and being actively involved in ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ presentations. This is a testament to the Power Star’s dedication and hardworking nature.

Today, the team wrapped up the climax sequence of the film. Harish Shankar has designed a solid climax that is high on emotions and action. Nabakanta Master has choreographed a high-octane sequence that will be one of the major highlights of the film. The entire sequence has come out extraordinarily, with Pawan Kalyan at his absolute best.

After wrapping up the shoot, Power Star Pawan Kalyan posed for photographs with all the fighters and the entire team of Nabakanta Master and appreciated them for the wonderful execution of the climax sequence.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers on a grand scale, the film promises to be a mass action extravaganza.

The film also stars Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna as the female leads, alongside a strong ensemble cast including Parthiban, KS Ravikumar, Ramky, Nawab Shah, Avinash (of ‘KGF’ fame), Gauthami, Naga Mahesh, and Temper Vamsi.

The technical team of the film is top-notch – with Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad providing the music, young dynamite Ujwal Kulkarni handling editing, and the Ram-Lakshman duo along with Nabakanta Master choreographing the action sequences. Ayananka Bose handles the camera, while Neeta Lulla is in charge of the costumes. The production design is managed by award-winning art director Anand Sai.