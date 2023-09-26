Ustaad Ram Pothineni shakes Karimnagar in ‘Skanda’ ‘Cult Jatara’ event

Blockbuster maker Boyapati Srinu, Ustad Ram Pothineni's most awaited mass and action entertainer ‘Skanda - The Attacker.’ Most happening heroine Srileela is playing the female lead. Producer Srinivasa Chitturi is producing this film on a large scale under the famous production company Srinivasa Silver Screen. This film is presented by Zee Studios South, Pawan Kumar. “Skanda” album with music by SS Thaman became a sensational hit. The teaser and trailer have raised huge expectations on the movie with tremendous response nationwide. This craziest project is slated to release on September 28. In this context, the makers organized a grand “Skanda” ‘Cult Jatara’ event in Karimnagar.

The release trailer was released at the “Cult Jatara” event. The release trailer created a mass rampage with Ustaad Ram's massive action, Boyapati's high voltage intense sequence and powerful dialogues. Ram's dialogues in the trailer are powerful. The trailer entertained the audience of all sections with mass as well as family emotions. Thaman's background music elevates the action further. Santhosh Detake's camera work is brilliant. Srinivas Silver Screens production values are top notch. Overall, the release trailer has increased the expectations on “Skanda.”

Ram Pothineni speaking at the event, “Thanks to everyone who came a long way to here . Boyapati's movie is known for fights. But not just the fights, the emotion behind those fights. How to build that emotion is the key element of ‘Skanda.’ Skanda is not just a mass film. There are many beautiful family elements. Family emotions are the soul for this movie. Boyapati puts a social message in every movie. All the family members will enjoy the message in this movie. See you in the theatres on September 28," he said.

Boyapati Srinu said, ‘It is very happy to have a ‘Skanda’ celebration in Karimnagar. I get tense while shooting a film. Once the output is ready, there is no more tension. ‘Skanda’ is a very good movie. I definitely want everyone to support a good movie wholeheartedly," he said.

Sai Manjrekar said, “Thanks to the director and producers for giving me the opportunity in this movie. Boyapati was very supportive, so is Ram. Ram is a very good person. You will see that goodness on the screen.”

Actor Srikanth said, “After seeing Ram in ‘iSmart Shankar,’ I thought what more energetic movie will come. ‘Skanda’ is a movie with more energy than that. Ram works very hard. ‘Skanda’ will be a very good movie. This is the third time working with Boyapati. ‘Sarinodu’ and ‘Akhanda’ became super hits. Now ‘Skanda’ will also achieve great success. The producer has spent without compromising anywhere. It will be like a festival for all Ram-Boyapati's fans," he said

Actor Prince said, “An energy comes when Ram's name is mentioned. Thanks to Boyapati and producer Srinivas Chitturi for this opportunity. ‘Skanda’ is releasing in five languages on 28th, everyone must watch it in the theatre. ‘Skanda’ will definitely entertain everyone,” he said.

Members of the film unit along with Indraja, Shravan, Rachcha Ravi participated in this event.
















