Top production house, UV Creations are on the verge of setting up some highly intriguing projects. They have already locked Megastar Chiranjeevi for a project, which will be directed by Maruthi. The production house will soon be announcing Chiranjeevi – Maruthi project and more details about the same will be out correspondingly.

Also, the production house is in talks with Ram Charan for a potential collaboration. They have initiated talks with Sujeeth of "Saaho" fame regarding the same. If Charan likes the story narrated by Sujeeth, this project will materialise within no time. Meanwhile, Charan and Chiranjeevi are currently occupied with "Acharya." UV creations making moves to lock Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan?

