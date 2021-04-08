Vakeel Saab Movie Live Review

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab is one of the most awaited movie in recent times. Pawan Kalyan is making his comeback to the cinema after 3 years. Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, and Ananya Nagalla are playing the lead roles in the movie.

Sriram Venu is the film's director. The film is releasing with premieres in the USA and there are early shows in the Telugu states as well. The film unit is hoping to witness a grand opening at the box office. The fans are excited to see their favourite actor back in action after a long time.

Vakeel Saab is creating a huge buzz in the film industry now. The film certainly has everything that can gain the attention of the public. The trailer already created a curiosity among the audiences. The film has done a pre-release theatrical business of close to 85 crores.

The Hans India brings to you the Vakeel Saab experience and all the excitement of this gripping fare live via tweet review.