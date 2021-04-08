Vakeel Saab Movie Live Review
Vakeel Saab Movie Review: Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab is one of the most awaited movie in recent times. Pawan Kalyan is making his comeback to the cinema after 3 years. Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, and Ananya Nagalla are playing the lead roles in the movie.
Sriram Venu is the film's director. The film is releasing with premieres in the USA and there are early shows in the Telugu states as well. The film unit is hoping to witness a grand opening at the box office. The fans are excited to see their favourite actor back in action after a long time.
Vakeel Saab is creating a huge buzz in the film industry now. The film certainly has everything that can gain the attention of the public. The trailer already created a curiosity among the audiences. The film has done a pre-release theatrical business of close to 85 crores.
The Hans India brings to you the Vakeel Saab experience and all the excitement of this gripping fare live via tweet review.
Live Updates
- 8 April 2021 5:31 PM GMT
Sai Dharam Tej Tweet on Vakeel Saab
- 8 April 2021 5:21 PM GMT
Vakeel Saab banner at Serra Theatres, California
- 8 April 2021 5:20 PM GMT
Director Surender Reddy tweet on Vakeel Saab
- 8 April 2021 5:15 PM GMT
Umair Sandhu Tweet on Vakeel Saab
- 8 April 2021 5:09 PM GMT
Taran Adarsh Tweet on Vakeel Saab: PAWAN KALYAN: ALL EYES ON #VAKEELSAAB... The much-awaited biggie hits the screens tomorrow... #PawanKalyan returns to the big screen after a gap... Expect a POWER-PACKED, THUNDEROUS START at the ticket windows... Should challenge / demolish many #BO records!
- 8 April 2021 5:06 PM GMT
Prakash Raj Tweet on Vakeel Saab: Vakeel Saab it’s always a high ..to team up with power house Pawan Kalyan don’t miss it .from tomorrow
- 8 April 2021 5:03 PM GMT
Chiranjeevi tweet on Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab