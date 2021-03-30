Vakeel Saab trailer creates a new record

Tollywood: Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is busy working on the film Vakeel Saab. The film is releasing on the 9th of next month. The theatrical trailer that came out has impressed one and all big time. Interestingly, Vakeel Saab trailer created a lot of interest and generated good buzz. The film's trailer created a record by crossing 300K likes in just 40 minutes of its release.

The following is the list of the Tollywood films with the Fastest 300K Likes for the trailers. Vakeel Saab stands first on the list.

Vakeel Saab – 40 Mins

Saaho – 4 Hr 50 Mins

BB 2 – 6 Hr 7 Mins

Sye Raa – 12 Hr 15 Mins

Sarileru Neekevvaru – 19 Hrs

#Aravindha Sametha -20 Hr 2 Mins

Jathiratnalu – 20 Hr 9 Mins

AVPL – 20 Hr 27 Mins

Vinaya Vidheya Rama – 45 Hr 15 Min

Sriram Venu is the director of the film. Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor are producing the films. Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla and Shruti Haasan are also a part of the film.



