'Valayam' Teaser: Can You Help Aravind In Finding Disha???

Amidst the trending updates of big movies, sometimes small movies also make noise with their intriguing subjects. And one such movie is 'Valayam'… It is making us eye on it with its thrilling teaser.

The makers of this movie have released the teaser a few minutes ago… We present it for you… Have a look!

After completely watching the teaser, we definitely bet that every movie buff will get connected with the thriller subject and think about it at least for a few minutes.

Coming to the movie, it is touted to be a crime thriller where a husband begins his search for his missing wife. Even Disha's parents and her friends are unaware of her whereabouts and finally Police also suspect Aravind in this missing case. But our hero Aravind finds some clues and how is going to solve the mystery using those clues and rescues his wife forms the crux of the story.

Laksh Chadalavada and Digangana Suryavanshi are seen as the lead characters of the movie which is being produced by Padmavathi Chadalavada under STTV Films banner. Director Ramesh Kadumula was successful in making the audience get connected with the thriller movie with his amazing teaser.

Hope Aravind finds Disha… If anyone of you wants to help Aravind then please go on!!!