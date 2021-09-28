Vamshi makes Vijay's debut official

After being in the news for a long time, the news about Vijay's Telugu debut has finally become official. Director Vamshi Paidipally has officially confirmed that his next film is with Thalapathy Vijay. The director took to his Twitter profile yesterday and has given an interesting update on this prestigious project. The film's shoot will hit the floors next year.





#Thalapathy66... Sharing with you all an exciting update about my next film with The #Thalapathy @actorvijay Sir, Produced by #DilRaju garu & #Shirish garu under my home banner @SVC_official pic.twitter.com/R24UhFGNlW — Vamshi Paidipally (@directorvamshi) September 26, 2021

The actors from multiple industries will be a part of this prestigious film. The complete details of the cast and crew will be out soon. Dil Raju is bankrolling the film. More details are awaited.