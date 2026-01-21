Varun Sandesh, Vithika starred ‘Dear Astronaut’ FL poster unveiled

The makers of Dear Astronaut recently unveiled the first poster of the film, offering audiences a glimpse into what promises to be an inspiring and emotionally driven story. Directed by Karthik Bhagyaraja and produced by Yuvan Krishna Entertainments under the banner of Manaswini Bhagyaraja, the film features real-life husband-and-wife duo Varun Sandesh and Vithika Sheru in the lead roles.

Speaking on the occasion, members of the film’s unit revealed that Dear Astronaut revolves around the journey of a woman who dreams of going into space from a very young age. Fascinated by the stars and the vastness of the universe, she grows up determined to become an astronaut. The film traces her path, highlighting the challenges, sacrifices, and struggles she faces while pursuing a dream that often seems beyond reach, with the sky quite literally being the limit.

Describing the project as fresh and inspiring, the team said the narrative stands out for its contemporary theme and emotional depth. Varun Sandesh and Vithika Sheru are said to have delivered heartfelt performances, bringing authenticity to their characters. Music for the film is composed by Karthik Kodakandla, adding another strong layer to the storytelling.

The makers emphasized that Dear Astronaut is being made with strong production values, a new-age narrative style, and a unique presentation. With its motivational core and relatable emotions, the film aims to strike a chord with audiences across age groups.