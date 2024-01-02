Varun Sandesh’s new film gets a grand launch

Varun Sandesh's latest film, backed by Maharshi Kundla and jointly produced by M3 Media and Maha Movies banner, kicked off its official launch in Hyderabad. This venture marks the directorial debut of Mr. Adyanth Harsha. Commencing with a traditional pooja ceremony, the launch featured Varun Sandesh, the lead actor, initiating the inaugural shot by clapping, and cinematographer Ajay Kumar capturing the moment. The subsequent press conference shed light on the film's prospects.

Varun Sandesh shared his enthusiasm, stating, "This film boasts a fresh and unique storyline, setting it apart from my previous projects. Wishing all the viewers a Happy New Year."

Director Adyanth Harsha offered insights into the film, describing it as a thrilling narrative with a distinctive plot. He emphasized the protagonist's appearance and characterization as the film's main attractions.

Producer Mahendra Nath Kundla revealed, "We are approaching this movie with a novel perspective in terms of both production and storytelling. The chosen locations are unconventional, and our goal is to provide audiences with a cinematic experience that feels new and refreshing, encompassing the story, narrative, and visuals."