Varun Tej Drops An Official Note Regarding Ghani Being A Debacle

It is all known that Mega compound's young hero Varun Tej hit the big screens with his sports drama Ghani a couple of days ago. This movie turned into a debacle and didn't reach audiences expectations. Although the first day collections were decent enough, the mixed talk is the main reason behind the drop in the collections. Even the lead actor Varun Tej accepted the truth and dropped an official note regarding this matter on his Twitter page…

This post reads, "I feel extremely humbled by all the love and affection you have showered upon me all these years. I thank each and everyone who was involved in the making of 'GHANI'. You've put your heart and soul and I'm really thankful for that, especially to my Producers. We worked with real passion and hard work to deliver a good film to you, and somehow ideation didn't translate as we thought it would. Every time I work on a film, my sole purpose is to entertain you. Sometimes I succeed & sometimes I learn, but I will never stop working hard."

Going with the plot, Ghani's mother takes a promise that he shouldn't play boxing in his lifetime. But Ghani keeps it a secret and wants his mother to know about his boxing career after winning a national medal. He also wants to win as he is Vikramaditya aka Suniel Shetty's son. Jagapathi Babu motivates him and thus we need to wait and watch how will Ghani will win the match and impress his mother.

Varun Tej is essaying the role of boxer Abdul Ghani Usman aka Ghani in this sports drama while Jagapathi Babu will be seen as Eswarnath and Saiee Manjrekar is the lead actress of this movie. Bollywood's ace actor Suniel Shetty and Kannada superstar Upendra, Naveen Chandra, Nadhiya, Naresh and Tanikella Bharani are essaying the prominent roles. Varun Tej underwent boxing training under Tony Jeffries, the former England boxer who won a bronze at the 2008 Summer Olympics to best fit the bill.

Ghani movie is directed by Kiran Korrapati and is produced by Sidhu Mudda and Allu Bobby under the Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company banners. This movie will hit the theatres on 8th April, 2022!