Varun Tej enters the 10 crore club

Mega Hero Varun Tej who has been scoring back-to-back hit movies has recently joined the 10 crore club in Tollywood. The actor who is going to receive more than 8 crores as remuneration for his upcoming movie 'F3' under the direction of Anil Ravipudi has been demanding a whopping remuneration of 12 crores for his next film.

It seems like Varun Tej has demanded 12 crores for a movie which is being bankrolled by Bogavilli Prasad. But it seems like instead of giving the 12 crores, the makers are planning to offer 8 crores as remuneration and give 4 crores of profit share to Nagababu.



In the new generation mega heroes, Varun Tej is reportedly the first one to ask for a pay check of over 10 crores. The actor gained a good following in families and youth by teaming up with Srikanth Addala and Puri Jagan in his initial days of career.

