Varun Tej in search of director?

Mythri Movie Makers is all set to do a movie with Mega Prince Varun Tej in the lead role. But as per the latest reports, the producers have been facing some director troubles for the film.



Digging deep into the details, Mythri Movie Makers has paid a hefty advance amount to Varun Tej for the movie. But they have been facing so many troubles to find the right director for the film. We already knew that Varun Tej is very choosy about his films and a couple of directors have failed to come up with the winning script. So, if any director succeeds in impressing Varun Tej with his script, then Mythri Movie Makers will be glad to bankroll the project. On the other hand, Varun Tej is currently busy with a sports drama title 'Ghani' in which he is playing the role of a boxer.



Kiran Korrapati is helming this project. Saiee Manjrekar is playing the lead role in the film which is also going to feature Upendra, Suniel Shetty, Jagapathi Babu, and Naveen Chandra in key roles. Varun Tej is yet to announce his next project.

