Varun Tej Is Shedding Sweat For The High Octane Sequences Of Gandeevadhari Arjuna

Earlier on the occasion of Varun Tej’s birthday, the makers of his next film Gandeevadhari Arjuna shared the motion first look poster and raised expectations on the movie. As the pre-production works are going on at a brisk pace, even our Mega Prince is also shedding sweat to give his best in the high-octane action sequences. Off late, the makers dropped a couple of pics of Varun and other team members on social media and showcased how they are all working hard to get that right output…



Along with sharing the pics, they also wrote, “Sweating it out to set the screens ablaze Mega Prince @IAmVarunTej is prepping for a high-octane action sequence of #GandeevadhariArjuna, that is to be shot in Budapest soon. @sakshivaidya99 @PraveenSattaru @MickeyJMeyer @BvsnP @SVCCofficial @jungleemusicSTH”.

The first pic showcased how Varun Tej is prepping up for his role along with his trainer while the second one has all his trainers… The team is now in Budapest, Hungary and taking part in the final rehearsals of the shoot as the makers collaborated with foreign stunt masters for some killer stunts in the movie. The next schedule will kick-start of 20th May and thus, the final rehearsals are going on…

The earlier released first look title poster of Varun Tej's 13th movie 'Gandeevadhari Arjuna' showcased him in a terrific appeal and he sported as a macho swagger. He is seen holding a gun and thrashing as a goon amid the high-octane action sequence background. Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "Keeping peace is a bloody business! #GandeevadhariArjuna".

Being Praveen Sattaru’s directorial of Ghost fame, Gandeevadhari Arjuna movie is produced by BVSN Prasad under the SVCC banner.