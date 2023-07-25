Live
- YS Jagan virtually starts 11 Food Processing Units across the state
- Elevate Your Home’s Ambiance with These 6 Enchanting Decor Plants
- Confirmed: Thalapathy to give a guest appearance in SRK’s ‘Jawan’
- Unaware of the conspiracy to topple the government in Singapore: CM Siddaramaiah
- Miss Italy bans transgender women from participating in beauty pageant
- MRI machine lying defunct in MKCG for 9 months
- Sona Belson completes 2000 courses in a short span of 100 days
- Following are foreign exchange rates on July-25-2023
- 'Nityakalyanam' at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam
- Free Joint Replacement Surgeries for retired teachers in Bengaluru
Just In
Varun Tej- Karuna Kumar periodic film will be in rustic flavor
It is already known that Varun Tej will be teaming up with “Palasa” director Karuna Kumar for his next project. “Guntur Kaaram” girl Meenakshi...
It is already known that Varun Tej will be teaming up with “Palasa” director Karuna Kumar for his next project. “Guntur Kaaram” girl Meenakshi Chaudhary will be playing the female lead in this movie. The project will have a grand launch on July 27.
The movie will be a period drama set in Visakhapatnam. Now, the latest updates reveal that director Karuna Kumar has penned a story that begins in 1947, the year India attained its independence, and concludes in the year 1975. The story will have a rustic flavor, just like Karuna Kumar’s previous two movies. Also, this will also be one of the most expensive movies in Varun Tej’s career. Mohan Cherukuri and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala, the producers of Nani’s “Hi Nanna,” are bankrolling this project on Vyra Entertainments banner.