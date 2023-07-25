Varun Tej- Karuna Kumar periodic film will be in rustic flavor

It is already known that Varun Tej will be teaming up with “Palasa” director Karuna Kumar for his next project. “Guntur Kaaram” girl Meenakshi Chaudhary will be playing the female lead in this movie. The project will have a grand launch on July 27.





The movie will be a period drama set in Visakhapatnam. Now, the latest updates reveal that director Karuna Kumar has penned a story that begins in 1947, the year India attained its independence, and concludes in the year 1975. The story will have a rustic flavor, just like Karuna Kumar’s previous two movies. Also, this will also be one of the most expensive movies in Varun Tej’s career. Mohan Cherukuri and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala, the producers of Nani’s “Hi Nanna,” are bankrolling this project on Vyra Entertainments banner.









