Varun Tej opens up about failure of ‘Ghani’

Varun Tej is ready with his new film “Gandeevadhari Arjuna” which is all set to release this week. The action drama is directed by Praveen Sattaru, who last made “The Ghost” with Nagarjuna.



Well, speaking in an interview, Varun Tej says that the failure of “Ghani” took his confidence quite down. The star hero also adds that it took a lot of time for him to come out of it and he went through a lot of stress to attain the special body of a boxer for that film.

But sadly, the film flopped in no time. Varun says that he put the failure of his mind and started working on “Gandeervadhari Arjuna” with a positive attitude.