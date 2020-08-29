Varun Tej's cop drama with Sagar Chandra

Sagar Chandra is one of the critically acclaimed director in Telugu film industry. After Appatlo Okadundevadu, the director convinced Varun Tej with a script. 14 Reels Plus production house announced the film too. But, it got delayed. In between, he came into consideration for the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum but it is not happening.

Sagar is back to his project with Varun Tej now. The buzz is that the project needs a lot of budget and the producers are finally ready to take the film to the floors.

Varun Tej will play the role of a cop in the film. The actor is currently busy with a film where he plays a boxer. After this project gets wrapped up, the new movie is going to hit the floors. Stay tuned to us for more details.