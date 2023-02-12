Varun Tej’s ‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’ is costliest film in his career till date

Mega Prince Varun Tej is currently working with filmmaker Praveen Sattaru for his upcoming film, titled as "Gandeevadhari Arjuna." The shoot was started last year in October. The title was announced recently on the occasion of Varun Tej's birthday and received tremendous response from audience.

The team recently completed a rigorous schedule in England. The makers used foreign technicians to film extensive action sequences. The completed a lengthy schedule in picturesque locations.

The film will have high production values as well as numerous slick and stylish action sequences. The makers have promised that Varun Tej will appear in the film in a never-before-seen avatar. This is the most expensive action film in Varun Tej's career, and the makers are spending a huge budget on this exciting project without any compromise.

This is the first time Varun Tej and Praveen Sattaru have joined hands. Billed to be an action thriller, the film is produced by BVSN Prasad under the Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra banner. Mickey J Meyer is scoring the music.