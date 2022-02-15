Varun Tej's Ghani Will Hit The Theatres This Month Itself

Mega compound's young hero Varun Tej is all set to entertain his fans with his upcoming movie Ghani. Earlier, the makers locked two release dates (25th February or 4th March, 2022). Now, they zeroed in one of them and announced that the movie will hit the theatres this month itself.

Varun Tej also shared a new poster of the movie and unveiled this good news to all his fans… Take a look!

3 years of our blood & sweat. The time has finally come to earn your respect on February 25th! See you in theatres!🥊🥊🥊#Ghani #GhanionFeb25 pic.twitter.com/3SZWxkac3e — Varun Tej Konidela 🥊 (@IAmVarunTej) February 15, 2022

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "3 years of our blood & sweat. The time has finally come to earn your respect on February 25th! See you in theatres! #Ghani".

Varun looked stunning in the poster in the boxer attire and flaunted his toned body… Varun Tej is essaying the role of boxer Abdul Ghani Usman aka Ghani in this sports drama while Jagapathi Babu will be seen as Eswarnath and Saiee Manjrekar is the lead actress of this movie. Bollywood's ace actor Suniel Shetty and Kannada superstar Upendra are essaying prominent roles in this movie. Even Naveen Chandra, Nadhiya, Naresh and Tanikella Bharani are roped in for important roles in this movie. Varun Tej underwent boxing training under Tony Jeffries, the former England boxer who won a bronze at the 2008 Summer Olympics to best fit the bill in this movie.

Ghani movie is directed by Kiran Korrapati and is produced by Sidhu Mudda and Allu Bobby under the Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company banners. This movie will now hit the theatres on either 25th February, 2022!