Varun Tej’s ‘Matka’ intense opening bracket unveiled

Mega Prince Varun Tej is set to make his Pan-Indian debut with the film "Matka," directed by Karuna Kumar of "Palasa 1978" and "Sri Devi Soda Centre" fame. Produced by Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala of Vyra Entertainments in collaboration with Rajani Talluri’s SRT Entertainments, the movie boasts a large-scale production with a substantial budget and high technical standards. Currently, the film is in progress, with a massive set erected in Hyderabad.

To mark Varun Tej's birthday, the makers released a video titled "Opening Bracket," providing a glimpse into the premise of "Matka." The video unfolds with the protagonist playing music on a gramophone and introduces characters from two distinct timelines, featuring Naveen Chandra as a gangster and P Ravi Shankar as a police officer. Varun Tej's character evolves from childhood, playing kabaddi to eventually becoming the head of a gambling mafia, exuding power with a cigar in hand and a compelling phone conversation containing the impactful word, 'Promise.'

Although Varun Tej is not fully revealed in the clip, his complete transformation for the powerful character is evident, adopting an 80s fashion style with intense gestures and a commanding screen presence. Director Karuna Kumar successfully captures the ambiance from the 50s to the 80s, with cinematographer A Kishor Kumar and production designer Ashish Teja Pulala contributing to the authentic period vibes. GV Prakash Kumar's background score adds to the overall appeal, and the film's production values are commendable, generating significant interest.

"Matka" narrates a real incident that shook the nation, spanning 24 years, and Varun Tej will showcase four distinct looks throughout the film. Norah Fatehi and Meenakshi Chowdary join the cast opposite Varun Tej, alongside Naveen Chandra and Kannada Kishore. The movie, featuring multiple action sequences supervised by four fight masters, is set to release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.