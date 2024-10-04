Varun Tej’s ‘Matka’ teaser to launch tomorrow in vintage style

Mega Prince Varun Tej has captivated fans with the second look poster of his upcoming film, Matka, which is in its final stages of shooting. Directed by Karuna Kumar, the movie traces the transformation of Varun Tej’s character from an ordinary man to the "Matka King."

Since the story is set against a period backdrop, the makers have chosen the historic Raju Yuvaraju Theatre in Vijayawada for the teaser launch, scheduled for October 5th. This will be the first public event for Matka, marking the start of a vigorous promotional campaign with regular updates promised. The teaser is expected to showcase high-octane action sequences.

Spanning 24 years, Matka features Nora Fatehi and Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female leads opposite Varun Tej. The film is being produced by Vyra Entertainments and SRT Entertainments.

Matka is set for release on November 14th, as recently announced by the production team. Fans can look forward to a thrilling journey through time with Varun Tej in this action-packed period drama.