Varun Tej’s next titled as ‘Operation Valentine’
Mega Prince Varun Tej is gearing up for his next project, “Gandeevadhari Arjuna,” directed by Praveen Sattaru. The film is set to hit theatres on August 25, 2023. Meanwhile, his Telugu-Hindi bilingual movie is making headlines once again. Written and directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, the movie is co-written by Aamir Khan, and Siddharth Raj Kumar.
The latest update is that the official title of the movie is unveiled by the makers. The film is titled as “Operation Valentine.” The team has also revealed that the film is scheduled for release on December 8, 2023. Inspired by real events, this ambitious project will showcase India’s biggest air force action film, featuring Varun Tej as IAF officer. Former Miss Universe Manushi Chhillar will play the role of a radar officer, adding an exciting element to the story.
Backed by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sandeep Mudda from Renaissance Pictures, the production is set on a grand scale. Nandakumar Abbineni and God Bless Entertainment are also contributing as co-producers.