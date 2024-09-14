Vedhika’s ‘Fear’ first look adds buzz

Live
Just In
Heroine Vedhika heads the lead in the suspense thriller Fear, directed by Dr Haritha Gogineni.
Film produced under the banner of Dattatreya Media by AR Abhi, has Co-Produced by Sujatha Reddy. Special role is played by Arvind Krishna. Much before its release, the suspense thriller Fear is breaking records already with above 60 prestigious awards won at the international film festivals.
Adding more excitement is the first look poster of Fear to be released by renowned choreographer and director Prabhu Deva through his social media handles. Appreciating the interest design, he wished all the best to the team. The Poster which has Vedhika's character looking scared in a dark ominous room generated much curiosity and increased the excitement of the fans.
Fear has been positioned for a wide theatrical release and has promised the audience an exciting Suspense film with a never-before storyline. With its winning streak at award functions, and engaging plot, the movie is sure to be an unforgettable watch.