Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi Reunite for New Tri-Angled Crime Comedy

Superstar Venkatesh and director Anil Ravipudi are reuniting for a brand new movie, marking their third collaboration after the hilarious hits F2 and F3. This exciting project is produced by the prestigious Sri Venkateswara Creations, a studio known for delivering quality films. The announcement itself sent shockwaves through the Telugu film industry, doubling the festive cheer for fans.

Anil Ravipudi, riding high on the success of seven consecutive blockbusters, joins forces with Sri Venkateswara Creations for the sixth time. This new film, designated as SVC 58, promises to be an extraordinary experience. It delves into the thrilling world of crime with a unique twist: a triangular story centred around the hero, his ex-girlfriend, and his wife. This unconventional plot hints at a wild and entertaining ride, something fans have come to expect from this winning director-actor duo.

Adding to the excitement, the makers have roped in Bheems Cecirolio, the talented composer behind the hit movie Dhamaka, to create the music. The film will be a grand affair, boasting a high budget and cutting-edge technical aspects. While specific details remain under wraps, the promise of more information soon keeps fans eagerly anticipating. The cherry on top? The movie is slated for a grand release during Sankranti 2025, making it a perfect festive treat for Telugu audiences.

