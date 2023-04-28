Venkatesh Daggubati Introduced Andrea Jeremiah As Jasmine From Saindhav Movie

Tollywood's ace actor Venkatesh Daggubati picked the action drama for his 75th movie and is all set to entertain his fans and movie buffs with Saindhav. Already the movie has Shraddha Srinath as the lead actress and earlier she is introduced as Manogyna. Even Ruhani Sharma is essaying a prominent character in the movie and she is introduced as Dr Renu. Now, the makers also unveiled the first look poster of Andrea Jeremiah and introduced her as Jasmine.

Along with the makers, even Andrea and Venkatesh also shared the first look poster on their Twitter pages… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, Venkatesh also wrote, "Pleased to welcome @andrea_jeremiah to Team #SAINDHAV #SaindhavOnDec22".

Andrea looked awesome in the poster holding a gun and sported in a black jacket!

Saindhav movie will hit the theatres on 22nd December, 2023 on the occasion of the Christmas festival. The earlier released poster showcased Venkatesh in an intense appeal sitting on a truck container holding a gun and having a detonator beside him. Going with the promo, it is seen Venkatesh entering a fictional city called 'Chadraprastha' holding an ice box containing a medicine vial. He also looked terrific holding a gun and with a full beard. He also warns the goons warning them, "Nenikkade Untanraa… Ekkadiki Ellanu… Rammanu…".

At present, the shooting of this high-octane action entertainer is going on in Vizag and having all the lead cast. This Sailesh Kokanu directorial is being produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the Niharika Entertainments banner. Santosh Narayanan will tune the songs while Mukundan S will handle the cinematography section. Garry BH Heroine will handle the editing section. The movie will be a Pan-Indian release as it will be dropped in Hindi along with all South-Indian languages!