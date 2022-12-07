Venkatesh Daggubati Praises Adivi Sesh's HIT2 and calls it 'gripping'

Hit - The second case, the most recent movie starring actor Adivi Sesh, premiered in theatres on December 2 and was warmly welcomed by both reviewers and viewers. The movie's protagonist is a police officer who battles a psychotic serial killer. Bhanu Chander, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, and Tanikella Bharani play significant roles in the film.

The Major actor tweeted a video of actor Venkatesh Daggubati singing praises for Hit 2, which was very sweet. After releasing the video, he tweeted, "Thank you so much, sir @VenkyMama. Please pardon the pun, but we are delighted you enjoyed the movie. The movie had great tension, which Venky Sir found gripping.

Sailesh Kolaunu's film is directed by Adivi, who plays the part of KD, a police officer in Visakhapatnam, in the movie. The film, which Nani produced, tells the tale of a horrific incident in which a psychopath murdered and dismembered women.