Venkatesh, Mahesh Babu, Rana, and Sunil Join for Launch India's First Airport Drive-In Theater

Not only are Venkatesh, Mahesh Babu, and Rana Daggubati beloved heartthrobs of millions of fans, but they have also successfully ventured into various business endeavors. Now, the trio is teaming up to launch India's first airport drive-in theater at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad, near Hyderabad.

The latest reports reveal that Venky, Mahesh, and Rana are partnering with prominent Tollywood distributor and exhibitor Sunil Narang of Asian Cinemas to create this drive-in theater, named Asian Classic. The stars understand the need for a world-class drive-in theater in a global city like Hyderabad.

Asian Cinemas, led by Sunil Narang, has already collaborated with Mahesh's AMB Cinemas, Vijay Deverakonda's AVD Cinemas, and Allu Arjun's AAA Cinemas to provide exceptional movie-watching experiences. Further details about Asian Classic will be disclosed soon.